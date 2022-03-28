ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday shootings leave 1 dead, another wounded; police working to see if there's a link

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 1 day ago
Investigators are working to determine whether the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another on Sunday night are related, authorities said.

According to a news release from Alexandria Police Department, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Orchard Street, near the intersection of Rapides and Bolton Avenues, to investigate a shooting around 8:22 p.m. Sunday.

Henry Dubea case:Alexandria man indicted in shooting death of stepbrother

Brandon Francisco case:Person of interest in rideshare driver Ella Goodie's disappearance arrested on Rapides warrants

They found a man lying near Florence Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso. Jason Clovis, 24, died shortly after being taken to a hospital, according to the release.

As detectives were investigating Clovis' death, other officers were dispatched to a hospital because of a man who showed up with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The wound was not life-threatening, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man was found about two blocks from where Clovis was found, at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Levin Street. Detectives said he couldn't say the exact location where he'd been shot.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6460.

The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
The Independent

S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while...
