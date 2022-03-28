ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

CSF Telethon – What a Night!

By Coronado Schools Foundation
 1 day ago

Thank you to all the parents, community members, and local businesses that came together to celebrate and donate to our Annual Telethon! We had such a blast celebrating our birthday and all 40 YEARS of CSF making our public schools exceptional! From band and performing arts performances, to a behind-the-scenes look at classes like Game Design, iLAB, and KCMS, the show highlighted each school site’s learning opportunities that are funded by donations to CSF.

We are close to our goal of $200,000, and it’s not too late to donate and be entered to win the Holland’s Townie Bike or the Emerald City Surfboard! Drawing will be held Monday, March 28th at 3pm.

Missed the show? Here is a link to watch the full 2022 CSF Telethon!

RELIGION
Coronado, CA
