ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

What a Black teenager did after shooting cousin during livestream (video)

By Malik Brown
rolling out
rolling out
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKYaN_0es8Ljv800
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

On March 25, two young cousins were on Instagram Live in St. Louis when one child shot the other before killing herself.

Twelve-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey were making an Instagram live video in a bathroom. Paris had the gun to Kuaron’s head and the gun went off, and afterward, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun as it went off again.

Paris’ grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Dispatch that she saw the video that the two cousins were making.

“It wasn’t a situation where they were arguing or anything like that,” Dyson said. “They were playing with the gun, when they shouldn’t have been. Of course, they shouldn’t have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake.”

Paris’ mother, Shinise Harvey, described the shootings as a freak accident, not a murder. Shinise hadn’t seen the video, but family members described it to her.

Police are still investigating the incident and initially described it as a murder-suicide.

Comments / 19

Sara Geiger
13h ago

what does the color of the baby have to do with the story. disrespectful and tasteless. may those poor babies rip. and the families find forgiveness within themselves and others

Reply(2)
19
no one to blame
22h ago

some one or everybody in that apartment needs to be held accountable. So very sad. May the lord bless their soul's. I can't believe what I seen

Reply
15
Meeeeeee151812
9h ago

I live here.. And this story stinks to high heaven. WHY DID A 12 YEAR OLD HAVE A LOADED WEAPON. Where are their parents. And who owns the gun?! Also why did it take so long for someone to call 911!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
rolling out
rolling out

94K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

40M+

Views

Related
WDIO-TV

Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself

ST. LOUIS - Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday’s incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

‘Nobody Called Me’: CPS Parent Upset After Her Child Came Home With A Broken Collarbone And No One At School Notified Her

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Public school mom wants to know why her daughter came home from school with a broken collarbone and she was never called! Only on CBS 2 Marissa Perlman reports from Parkside Elementary School after speaking with both mom and daughter and how the district is reacting. Malagia Manley hasn’t been back to school in South Shore since Friday. She said she was picked on at recess when she fell and broke her collarbone. She said no adult was there watching to help her. She said she can smile now, at home with her mom, with her shoulder in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Paris, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Murder#Instagram Live#Sohood News#The St Louis Dispatch
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy