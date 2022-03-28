What a Black teenager did after shooting cousin during livestream (video)

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

On March 25, two young cousins were on Instagram Live in St. Louis when one child shot the other before killing herself.

Twelve-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey were making an Instagram live video in a bathroom. Paris had the gun to Kuaron’s head and the gun went off, and afterward, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun as it went off again.

Paris’ grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Dispatch that she saw the video that the two cousins were making.

“It wasn’t a situation where they were arguing or anything like that,” Dyson said. “They were playing with the gun, when they shouldn’t have been. Of course, they shouldn’t have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake.”

Paris’ mother, Shinise Harvey, described the shootings as a freak accident, not a murder. Shinise hadn’t seen the video, but family members described it to her.

Police are still investigating the incident and initially described it as a murder-suicide.