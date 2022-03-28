ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Moberly man charged for shooting Randolph County deputy in the leg

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors have charged a Moberly man, accused of shooting a deputy with his own service weapon. Moberly police officers and Randolph County Sheriff's deputies were called to a...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Rowan County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after trying to run from scene, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run away from deputies. Aaron Darius Hotlzclaw, 38, was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center on March 22. Deputies say that members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Gang Intelligence […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Randolph County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Randolph County Sheriff#Armed Criminal Action
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday. He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division. We’ve reached out to authorities...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Man shot in leg in Anderson County

North Greenville University dedicates a softball seating area to a professor. Downtown Greenville was transformed into Fan Fest between Main and Coffee Street. One person was injured after a shooting in Spartanburg County. Cawthorn in speaks at men's club in Hendersonville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in Hendersonville...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy