Lenoir County, NC

Lenoir County man facing drug-related charges

By Lenoir County Sheriff&#039;s Office, Kimberly Wooten
 1 day ago

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County man has been arrested after an investigation conducted by the Lenior County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

On March 11, investigators executed a search warrant at James Keith Hill’s residence in La Grange. During the search of the home, detectives found crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax pills. Detectives also located drug paraphernalia items that indicated the controlled substances were being distributed from the residence.

As a result of this investigation, Hill was charged with multiple drug charges including Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Keep and Sale of Controlled Substances.

Hill was on probation for a previous drug conviction. Officers with the North Carolina Probation and Parole Office assisted with this investigation.

Hill was given a total secured bond of $25,000 for the drug charges and placed in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility. Hill also received a $160,000 secured bond for the probation violation in Wayne County.

