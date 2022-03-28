Heart health questions answered

Maintaining a healthy diet is important for your body’s overall health, reducing risk from many chronic noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. In honor of National Nutrition Awareness Month, Dr. Amy Warriner, director of UAB Weight Loss Medicine and professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, and Lizzy Davis, Ph.D., assistant professor with the UAB School of Health Professions, share their top five tips for maintaining a healthy diet.
