Who recalls the late Six Flags AutoWorld in Flint?. It opened on the 4th of July, 1984. Six months later, it closed. AutoWorld was intended to bring tourists to town and more people to the area, in an attempt to boost Flint. The idea was hatched in 1969 when ex-AC Spark Plug manager Joe Anderson wanted to show Michigan and the country how important the automobile was to mankind. Of course, Flint’s mayor thought it was a great idea to help Flint get some of its pride back.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO