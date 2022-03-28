DeSantis signs controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into Florida law

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1557, also known as the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, into Florida law during a press conference Monday morning

The bill, officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, was signed into law at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill around 12:30 p.m.

“We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination,” DeSantis said in the press conference

The Florida Senate previously passed the related SB 1834 22-17 in early March before it reached the governor’s desk.

The newly signed legislation restricts what kids could learn about sexual orientation in elementary school. The new legislation limits discussion of LGBTQ issues in kindergarten through third grade.

The bill also allows parents to sue school districts if teachers discuss homosexuality or gender identity.