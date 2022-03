One of the noteworthy aspects of the much-publicized lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this past winter involved a claim that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick mistakenly texted Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll to congratulate him on receiving the New York Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to meet with the Giants. The suggestion is that the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll and only met with Flores to comply with the Rooney Rule, which says that franchises must speak with minority candidates for positions such as head coach.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO