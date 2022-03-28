ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Battle of Flowers Band Festival returning after 2-year hiatus

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Band Festival will return to Alamo Stadium on April 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year marks the 84th Battle of Flowers Band Festival, where more than 30 local high school bands come together for a night of musical...

