While Lake Charles is a fairly small and quaint city with great entertainment, culture, and the best food in the world. The city is full of people working together with a diverse group of individuals who are trying their best to help push the city forward. Another great thing about the city is something I loved seeing prior to the pandemic, and the Hurricanes. That was seeing couples taking a stroll down Lakeshore Drive on dates with the Horse and Carriage rides.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO