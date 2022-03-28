Hawaii County Surf Forecast for March 28, 2022

A fast moving storm system is moving through the region and is producing something we've been really hoping for and that's some rain. Unfortunately, this system is centered well to our north and rain totals will be very light at best. More wind issues are upon as well with Wind Warnings and Advisories for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Gusts up to and even above 50-mph are possible through early Monday. As for temperatures, cool air has funneled in with rain clouds and we can expect temperatures to range from the low to mid 60's for Sunday with maybe a few areas reaching close to 70.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO