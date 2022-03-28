ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for March 28, 2022

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny until 12 PM, then cloudy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph. Kona Low 0.1 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:47 PM HST. Kawaihae Low -0.1 feet 08:39 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset...

KEYT

Wednesday morning forecast March 16th

Temperatures are changing little overall and staying 5 to 10 degrees above normal Wednesday. The Central Coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but the valleys and South Coast will be in the mid 70s up to 80 degrees. A fast ridge is moving through the region....
VENTURA, CA
KEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast March 19th

A fast moving storm system is moving through the region and is producing something we've been really hoping for and that's some rain. Unfortunately, this system is centered well to our north and rain totals will be very light at best. More wind issues are upon as well with Wind Warnings and Advisories for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Gusts up to and even above 50-mph are possible through early Monday. As for temperatures, cool air has funneled in with rain clouds and we can expect temperatures to range from the low to mid 60's for Sunday with maybe a few areas reaching close to 70.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KITV.com

Saturday weather forecast: Breezy winds, fading surf, changes ahead

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) – Trade winds for Saturday with light winds Sunday as a front approaches. Saturday, windward and mauka sections will see a few morning showers and isolated showers in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies windward with sunny and dry weather leeward. High temperatures will range from...
PUKALANI, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 01:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West and northwest facing beaches of San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Macon Telegraph

16-year-old stranded on rocks in ‘dangerous surf’ in Hawaii, rescuers say

A 16-year-old girl got stranded on rocks “surrounded by dangerous surf” in Hawaii, officials said. The teen from O’ahu was rescued on Monday, March 14 at Queen’s Bath, an area that’s been closed to the public since October because of the high surf during the winter, County of Kaua’i officials said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly And Clear

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Still chilly as you wake up this morning but without the wind! It will be sunny and cool later with temps in the chilly 40s. An improved forecast overall. Less wind and more sun as well as slightly milder temps with the high nearing 47 degrees. The sky tonight will turn out cloudy after midnight. We should see a warmup by Thursday and rain could be accompanied by a heavy and gusty thunderstorm in some places by the evening! Behind our next cold front, it will brisk and turning noticeably cooler on Friday, with most highs expected to be in the upper- 50s to near 60.
BALTIMORE, MD

