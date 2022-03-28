Corning Car Accident Injures Two Teenagers

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection to a trio of robberies that happened at a Lowe’s and two Walmarts in Citrus Heights and Roseville, police said Tuesday. James Michael Sawyers was arrested on March 8 in connection to a third robbery that happened at a Roseville Walmart the day before. He was booked into the Placer County Jail on a robbery charge as well as weapon- and drug-related charges, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. At this time, Sawyers was already being investigated by Citrus Heights police for two robberies that happened over two days in February. He is accused of robbing the Lowe’s home improvement store on Greenback Lane on Feb. 21 and the Walmart on Auburn Boulevard the very next day, police said. Citrus Heights police said Sawyers was positively identified in both of those incidents. He had reportedly used a note in both robberies stating that he had a gun on him. It wasn’t until the Roseville robbery that law enforcement was able to locate Sawyers. A joint investigation between the Roseville and Citrus Heights police departments led to his eventual arrest.

7 DAYS AGO