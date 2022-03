TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will soon have a new place to grab wings. Jefferson’s is set to open May 1, depending on construction, on 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant estimates it will hire about 60 employees. Anyone interested can apply on Jeffersons.com. Jefferson’s focus is on its special wings, but they promise that between their salads and cheeseburgers they have something for everyone.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO