The wife of a Supreme Court justice reportedly urged former President Trump's top aide to help overturn the results of the 2020 election. CBS News and The Washington Post report that toward the end of the Trump administration, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, exchanged text messages over several weeks with Mark Meadows, who was White House chief of staff at the time. The messages were obtained by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Robert Costa is the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News and one of the reporters who broke this story, and he joins us now.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO