Merced County, CA

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Whitworth Road in Merced County

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Merced County reported a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of Taglio Road and Whitworth Road just south of Gustine on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The incident occurred shortly after 4:50 p.m. and involved a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2019 Honda, according to the California...

Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man hit and killed on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the person who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 180 Saturday. Jose Fernandez, 47 of Mendota, died after he was struck and killed by a car Saturday night according to CHP officials. The collision occurred just after 10:30 p.m. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Freeway Shooting Investigation Underway In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a car-to-car shooting on a Stockton freeway that resulted in a crash Monday night. According to the California Highway Patrol Stockton, the shooting happened along northbound Interstate 5 at the eastbound Highway 4 interchange. Police radio of the call for help says a passenger in the suspect vehicle was the shooter and was wearing a ski mask. The driver of a vehicle that was shot at was reportedly able to get off the freeway and call 9-1-1. A second vehicle that was also shot at reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck. The CHP Stockton said the driver of that vehicle fled on foot. The CHP said the shooting is an unusual case as all parties involved fled the scene. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured, though the driver who called 911 was said to be OK. Investigators have not yet confirmed a suspect description.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Police: Stranger fatally shoots man, wounds woman in Stockton home invasion

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspected stranger allegedly forced his way into a home where children were inside before opening fire and ultimately killing the children’s uncle and wounding their grandmother. In an East Marsh Street neighborhood near the intersection of South Filbert Street, Stockton police said gunfire rang out around 10:10 p.m. […]
STOCKTON, CA

