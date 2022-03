Click here to read the full article. Following the $8.5 billion sale of MGM to Amazon, two town hall meetings were held today, the first with MGM employees and the second with Amazon Studios and Prime Video staffers. Both led by Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins detailed a new organization structure: MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca, Worldwide TV Group Chairman Mark Burnett and the studio’s COO Christopher Brearton will report into Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jen Salke will continue to report into Hopkins separately. Overall, there was no indication of any potential layoffs, including MGM’s...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO