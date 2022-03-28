ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield art exhibition 'Coming of Age' highlights artists over the age of 60

By Nicole Funaro
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I am almost 69, and I have worked alongside other artists who are older, and we’re doing incredible work,” she said. “I wanted to shine a spotlight on that work, and the fact that we have something to say, that we’re vibrant and alive in our...

Morning Journal

Lorain: FireFish Arts is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring local artists

FireFish Arts is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring local artists at a local studio in downtown Lorain. The group exhibition explores “the creative possibilities of paper as a primary medium of artistic expression,” according to a news release. The exhibit is aptly named “PULP: Fold, Rip, Draw, Print”...
LORAIN, OH
onedetroitpbs.org

The Scarab Club Showcases Memorial Art Exhibit for Artist, Mentor Gilda Snowden

She was known as a friend, a mentor, an artist and a Detroiter through and through, and now local artists are coming together to pay tribute to the legacy she left behind. The Scarab Club, in Detroit’s Midtown, recently unveiled its annual art exhibit and memorial to the late Detroit artist Gilda Snowden, open through April 15, 2022. The mixed-media exhibit, open to all artists, was reframed in 2015 to commemorate Snowden’s impact on Detroit’s arts community before she passed away in 2014.
DETROIT, MI
KHQ Right Now

Dreamworks exhibit comes to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture!

The MAC has a Dreamworks exhibit opening on March 27, featuring never-before-seen concept art, film clips, models, and more! With family classics like Shrek, Madagascar, Rise of the Guardians, and Kung Fu Panda, it will showcase a whole new side of the creation process behind these favored films.
MUSEUMS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Ridgefield, CT
Entertainment
Savannah Morning News

Massie Heritage Center highlights trailblazing Savannah women with art exhibit

Local trailblazing women like Flannery O'Connor, Frances Wong and Mary Musgrove and others are being honored through portraits at a new exhibit at the Massie Heritage Center. For Women's History Month, 14 portraits will be displayed at the center as part of the Women of Substance exhibit. The exhibit will highlight Savannah women who made strides in education, historical perseveration, cooking, acting and philanthropy.
SAVANNAH, GA
Biz Times

Immersive ‘Beyond Monet’ art exhibit coming to the Wisconsin Center this fall

Following the successful and twice-extended run of ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ last year, there’s another immersive art exhibit coming to downtown Milwaukee. ‘Beyond Monet’ will open this fall at the Wisconsin Center, featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism, including the “Water Lillies” series, “Impression, Sunrise,” and “Poppy Field,” according to a news release Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Public Art#Coming Of Age#Art Exhibition
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
SFGate

Holocaust Informs Coming of Age Tale ‘A Room of His Own’ – HAF

Celebrated Israeli filmmaker Matan Yair, whose “Scaffolding” has had festival play at Cannes, Zurich and Singapore, is nearly ready with his new film, coming-of-age drama “A Room of His Own.”. The film, which is in the work-in-progress strand of Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), follows 17-year-old...
WORLD
Fstoppers

Why I Love Photography

Our reasons for finding our way behind the lens of a camera are as various as the courses we choose to take with our lives. Here are just a few of mine. Why do we love photography? I mean, let’s face it. If it was just a matter of finding a new hobby, there are far less expensive undertakings for us to consider. Perhaps you’ve taken up photography as a means to support your family. But even the most established professional can attest to the fact that there are plenty of other vocations available if your main concern is a steady and predictable cash flow.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mississippian

“Rudeneja”: A coming of age story that became a dream come true

Everyone knows the story. Boy meets girl, they fall in love, and they all live happily ever after. Retold over and over again, no matter the couple’s orientation, time or place, this is how society says love should pan out — happily ever after. Unfortunately, that ever after isn’t always happy.
OXFORD, MS
Stamford Advocate

Warner Theatre invites youth to ‘Footloose’ auditions

TORRINGTON — The Warner Center for Arts Education invites interested residents to audition for the Young Actors Series production of “Footloose.”. Auditions will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 4 and April 6. Performances are scheduled for June 11-12 in the Studio Theatre. According to the Warner, audition...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTVM

Kenyan artist showcases first U.S. art exhibit at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Heritage Art Center welcomed Kenyan artist Adam Masava to showcase his first U.S. show called ‘Coming to America’. Masava’s creations are often painted on pieces of the tin rooftops from the slums where he grew up. These connections from his past to the present merge into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
COLUMBUS, GA
Parents Magazine

'Turning Red' Is the Universal Coming of Age Story My Kids and I Need

Growing up in Central New York in the 1980s, in one of only three Asian families in my school district, I never saw myself in the movies and novels I loved as a child. It didn't matter, though; I fell in love with the screen anyway. I didn't care if I was watching a film about a red-haired orphan during the Great Depression, or five boys from Oregon looking for treasure to save their families from foreclosure, or a lumpy brown extraterrestrial trying to find its way home. The stories I was exposed to through film and books allowed me to inhabit the lives of people outside of my small town, expanded my worldview, and shaped me into a person who is now, as a doctor, able to converse and empathize with both Silicon Valley millionaires and homeless people struggling with alcohol withdrawal.
OREGON STATE
tatler.com

Con-artist turned fine artist: Anna Delvey's paintings feature in group exhibition

It appears that fraudster, ‘business woman’ and faux socialite, Anna Delvey, has now shape shifted into a visual artist, from behind the bars of her US detention centre. Delvey, who is also known as Anna Sorokin, is showcasing her latest paintings in a group exhibition at a gallery in Lower Manhattan. The Russian-born criminal, whose scams of high society were exposed in a New York magazine article and then turned into the hit Netflix drama Inventing Anna, is now attempting to climb the ranks of New York’s art market.
VISUAL ART

