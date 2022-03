MARCY — SUNY Polytechnic Institute will host a Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wildcat Fieldhouse at 100 Seymour Road. Students, alumni, and other job seekers are invited to join more than 60 employers. Local, state and national employers will be on-hand to meet with students, alumni and members of the community to discuss current and upcoming job opportunities and internships. The 2022 SUNY Poly Career Fair is open to the public.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO