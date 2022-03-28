ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

March 30: Join Members First and Chhom Group Realty for free home buyer webinar

By Members First Credit Union
manchesterinklink.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether taking the leap into homeownership for the first time or it’s been a while since you purchased your home and...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Local realtors using seminars to prepare first-time home buyers for the current market

SALISBURY, Md. – Real estate agents are calling the current housing market a double-edged sword. Interest rates are on the rise, inventory is low, and on top of that, we’re still climbing out of the COVID-19 downturn. However, realtors with Coldwell Bankers are using seminars to help first-time homebuyers be armed and ready for this market. “So when something does pop on the market, I call it a feeding frenzy, people are after it and so the ones who are prepared are the ones who win,” says Rob Payne, a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Salisbury, and team lead of the Payne Team.
SALISBURY, MD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

RISMedia Launches RISMedia Premier, a Best-In-Class Membership Program for Real Estate Professionals

New premium content channel features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence. NORWALK, Conn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the launch of RISMedia Premier, a premium content channel that offers best-in-class journalism, special reports, proprietary data, competitive intelligence and much more.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeownership#Webinar#Market Value#Chhom Group Realty
pymnts

Today in B2B: Trucking Industry Moving Into the Digital Age; Credit Unions Aren’t Yet One-Stop Shops for Business Customers

Today in B2B payments, almost half of credit union members get business lines of credit elsewhere, and it’s time for restaurants to update their back-of-the-house technology. Plus, IndiaMART invests $11.4M in accounting software monitoring app Livekeeping, and trucking companies are moving toward more digital, driver-friendly payment methods. IndiaMART, India’s...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

First-time U.S. home buyers feeling 'defeated' by high prices

March 15 (Reuters) - Brianna Lombardozzi finally has her finances to a point where she might be able to buy a house. But she isn't feeling great about her odds. Lombardozzi, 37, used her federal stimulus checks and other savings built up during the pandemic to pay down the majority of her credit card debt - a move that helped her credit score rise by almost 100 points.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts.com

Planning for Long Haul, Trucking Companies Embrace Driver-Friendly Payments

For the last four decades, the trucking industry has run on fleet checks and express codes. When drivers needed to pay for the repair of a flat tire, for example, they would call in to dispatch, go through an authorization process, receive an 18- to 24-digit number called an express code, write it on a paper fleet check and use it to pay for the repair.
INDUSTRY
Fox11online.com

Home Buyer & Seller Questions Answered

Real Estate Agent Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 joins Living with Amy talk answer some common buyer and seller questions about home buying. Watch for more information. To find out what your home is worth, visit staceyhennessey.com or you can reach Stacey by calling (920) 470-9692 or email her at stacey.hennessey121@gmail.com.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup's Label CapabilitiesWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Asics Taps Trimco Product DNA, Chico’s Revamps Mobile Apps, Amiri Deploys Tulip

Click here to read the full article. Mulberry deployed Aptos Order Management, Walmart Canada’s building a robotic warehouse and Allen Edmonds signed up with Salesfloor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreNavigating the Impending 'Tsunami' of the New York Fashion ActBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

BigCommerce, SellersFunding Team to Bring Working Capital to Merchants

Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has launched a partnership with lender SellersFunding to bring working capital directly to the platform’s sellers. As the two companies said in a news release Tuesday (March 29), the partnership will let sellers access SellersFunding’s financial solutions, including working capital, allowing them to...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
RETAIL
Eye On Annapolis

Rehab 2 Perform Ranks No. 82 on Magazine List of Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that Rehab 2 Perform is No. 82 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic region. economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.
ECONOMY
Langhorne - Levittown Times

National Small Business Week is May 1-7

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy