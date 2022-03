CBS is hoping for a strike with their latest sitcom How We Roll this week, and they have a Saginaw man's life to thank for the inspiration. The network said today that How We Roll, formerly known as Smallwood tells the life story of Tom Smallwood of Saginaw. Smallwood was living a typical life in Michigan when he fell on hard times after being laid off from his job at the GM Pontiac East Assembly Plant. An avid bowler for years, Smallwood decided to put his past time to work and shoot for becoming a professional bowler on the tour.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO