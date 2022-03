SHAWNEE, Okla. – The International Finals Youth Rodeo recently announced that entries for the event will open April 1 at 12:01 a.m. CT and will close June 15 at 5 p.m. CT. The 2022 edition of the IFYR, known as the world’s richest youth rodeo, will make its 30th run in Shawnee, Oklahoma July 10-15 and will pay out upwards of $250,000.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO