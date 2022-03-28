ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agreement would keep Sikorsky in CT for another 20 years

By Jayne Chacko, Olivia Lank
 1 day ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut has reached an agreement with Sikorsky, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday.

During a press briefing, Lamont announced that his administration reached an agreement with Lockheed Martin that may bring new helicopter lines to Sikorsky’s Stratford facility. This agreement would sustain more than 7,000 jobs and keep Sikorsky’s headquarters in Connecticut for another 20 years.

The agreement, which needs legislative approval, would continue through 2042 and provide up to $75 million in incentives depending on the level of work secured.

The agreement requires Sikorsky to maintain its headquarters in Connecticut and maintain significant employment for 20 years, among other requirements.

“This is the next generation of vertical lift, the next generation of choppers. We believe that Sikorsky is the front-runner,” Lamont said.

Dustin Herbert just moved to Stratford. If Sikorsky continues production here, he sees it benefiting all types of industries.

“The market for helicopters in various industries continues to grow, from offshore oil to gas, and we’re going to be seeing offshore wind as well that’s going to use offshore helicopters to transport people to service platforms out in the Atlantic Ocean,” Herbert said.

David Cadden, a professor at Quinnipiac University, said many college students could have a successful future with Sikorsky.

“Could easily see a coalition between Lockheed, Sikorsky and many of the community colleges in trying to develop programs to train students and also internships to get them used to the manufacturing world of the 21st century,” Cadden said.

This will be presented to the legislature on Tuesday.

Sikorsky has facilities in Stratford, Bridgeport, Shelton, North Haven, and Trumbull, and has 242 suppliers throughout the state.

