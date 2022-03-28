Read full article on original website
The smallest refugees: In Ian’s wake, Pompano Beach animal shelter takes in dogs and cats from Naples
Pompano Beach – When Hurricane Ian set its sights on Florida’s west coast, Nancy Rodgers knew she had to do something. So, she drove to Collier County Animal Services in Naples, packed 27 animals [fifteen cats, eight kittens, four dogs] into her SUV and brought them to the Florida Humane Society.
