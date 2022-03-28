ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon to Pay $22.5M to Settle Medicaid Contractor Dispute

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 1 day ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A long, acrimonious legal battle between state Medicaid contractor FamilyCare Inc. and the Oregon Health Authority has ended with the state agreeing to pay $22.5 million to the company. FamilyCare has agreed to donate that money to a medical school in Lebanon, Oregon. The...

ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

