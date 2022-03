Talk about upsetting news. Monthly Child Tax Credit payments have been off the table this year. That's already reversed a lot of the positive progress made last year. Last year, families with children got a lifeline in the form of the boosted Child Tax Credit. Prior to 2021, the credit's maximum value was $2,000, and only part of that sum was refundable. In 2021, the maximum value of the Child Tax Credit increased to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17. The credit also changed to become fully refundable, so if a recipient owed no tax, they could still claim their money in full.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO