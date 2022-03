BAY CITY, MI - A portion of Wenona Avenue in Bay City will be closed to through traffic during an ongoing construction project. South Wenona Avenue between Fisher Street and Midland Street will be closed this week as crews begin working on the next phase of a complete reconstruction project for the street. Traffic will be detoured on Henry Street, according to the city. The closure will be extended to include the portion of the road between Midland Street and North Union by midweek.

