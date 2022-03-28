Forever Family: Foster Kids Are At Higher Risk Of Drowning

ORLANDO, Fla. — >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Water is almost synonymous with Florida, but many of the state’s foster kids do not know how to swim. Unstable homes and the pandemic, among other obstacles prevent many foster kids from learning how to swim. Channel 9′s Martha Sugalski tells us learning to swim is important, but so is proper adult supervision when children are in or around water.

To learn more about fostering or adopting visit https://www.foreverfamily.org/.

If you foster a child today, you can change a life forever.

