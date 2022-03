The 33-year-old woman reportedly pulled a gun on another driver on Sunday because she was so enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The woman started honking her car horn after she saw the man’s “Vaccinated” bumper sticker and even throwing water bottles at his vehicle while both were stopped a red light. The victim reportedly captured the whole incident on video.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO