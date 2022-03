ICYMI, TikTok began testing a new Stories feature back in August 2021, and in March 2022, the test expanded to even more markets around the globe. You probably want to see how the feature measures up to other apps, but figuring out how to get Stories on TikTok can be tricky, especially because the new feature doesn’t have its own tab or dedicated section. If you’re eager to start making your own and to keep up with your favorite TikTokers’ Stories, here’s what you need to know.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO