The search for an 8-year-old missing California girl ended in tragedy Friday, when a child’s remains were discovered in the Merced home of her mother’s boyfriend. The body is believed to belong to 8-year-old Sophia Mason, although the Merced County Coroner’s Office is still working to positively confirm the identity, according to a statement from Hayward Police.

MERCED, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO