P Diddy offered to help resolve the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the King Richard actor hit Rock at the Academy Awards.Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor award, yelled at the comedian during the live ceremony, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”. Rock had just made a joke about Smith’s wife, fellow actor Jada Pinkett Smith, that appeared to reference her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her struggles with alopeacia.When the livestream resumed, P Diddy – real name Sean Combs – came on-stage...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO