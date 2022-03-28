Celtics' Jaylen Brown: One of four starters out Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — The torrid stretch of dominance continues for the Boston Celtics, who now sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. Now the big dilemma presents itself with just seven games remaining in the regular season. Do the Celtics keep on demoralizing the rest of the NBA, or do they give their stars the occasional rest in preparation for the postseason? It’s a tightrope that head coach Ime Udoka will get to balance on for the next two weeks, though he may not have much of a decision on Monday night. The Celtics will be without big man Robert Williams...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO