Celtics' Jaylen Brown: One of four starters out Monday

 1 day ago

Brown will not play Monday at Toronto due to right knee tendinopathy. This amounts to...

NBC Sports

NBA Twitter, Celtics fans react to brutal Robert Williams injury news

Celtics fans enjoying Boston's romp through the NBA over the last two months got a rude awakening Monday. Talented big man Robert Williams has a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks at minimum, per reports. Williams is one of the Celtics' most impactful...
CBS Boston

To Rest Or Not To Rest: Ime Udoka Lays Out Celtics’ Approach To Final Weeks Of Regular Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The torrid stretch of dominance continues for the Boston Celtics, who now sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. Now the big dilemma presents itself with just seven games remaining in the regular season. Do the Celtics keep on demoralizing the rest of the NBA, or do they give their stars the occasional rest in preparation for the postseason? It’s a tightrope that head coach Ime Udoka will get to balance on for the next two weeks, though he may not have much of a decision on Monday night. The Celtics will be without big man Robert Williams...
NBC Sports

Perk weighs in on Celtics' ceiling sans Time Lord

Unquestionably, the absence of Robert Williams III changes the outlook for the Boston Celtics in the upcoming NBA postseason. Appearing on Pregame Live on Monday prior to the team's game against the Toronto Raptors, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins presented a grim outlook after the team lost Williams to a torn meniscus.
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Al Horford
FOX Sports

Sticking to blueprint has keyed Celtics' 2nd half turnaround

BOSTON (AP) — When the Celtics slumped off the Madison Square Garden court following a buzzer-beating loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 6, they were a team without direction. The setback dropped the Celtics to 18-21 and into 11th place in the Eastern Conference. It also came...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Behind dominant run, Celtics up to first in East

With the 2021-22 season winding down, teams around the NBA are beginning to feel the pressure in each conference as the race for the playoffs heats up. Some teams are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time while others are struggling. The margin of error for those teams trending down is razor-thin at the moment with just over a handful of games left to play.
#Celtics#Timberwolves#Boston
ClutchPoints

Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors

Two of the hottest teams in basketball are set to square off Monday night. The Boston Celtics travel up North to take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics own the top spot in the East at 47-28 and have been on fire of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be a tough competition for the C’s however, as Toronto has won eight of its last 10. The Celtics were hit with a brutal injury report on Monday, bringing up the question, is Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors?
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable Wednesday for Boston

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is probable to play on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Brown was held out of Monday's game on the second leg of a back-to-back, but he is expected back on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum (knee, probable) and Al Horford are also set to return. As a result, Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith will move back to Boston's bench. There will also be fewer opportunities on offense for Marcus Smart.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

The biggest roadblock to Celtics winning 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics’ championship aspirations suffered a major blow when starting center Robert Williams III tore the meniscus in his left knee during a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. Williams, the anchor in the middle of the NBA’s top-rated defense, is out indefinitely and will undergo surgery to repair his meniscus.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Logs season-high 28 points

Smart ended Monday's 115-112 overtime loss to Toronto with 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes. Smart was a logical pivot when Jaylen Brown's (knee) absence was announced, as the hybrid guard is usually a reliable fantasy play when any of Boston's elites are out. Multiple absences for the Celtics aided Smart's ability to post a double-double and his best scoring performance of the season.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
Empire Sports Media

Alec Burks delivers again but what is his future with Knicks?

Almost gone at the trade deadline, Alec Burks continues to prove his worth for the New York Knicks. Maybe not as their starting point guard for next season but as a veteran leader in a Taj Gibson-like ‘break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency’ role if he stays. Burks made a three-pointer and game-sealing...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Undermanned C's come up short in OT

The severely shorthanded Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It was an uphill battle for the C's as they were down four of their starters -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they took Toronto to overtime in what was a valiant effort for the JV squad. They simply ran out of gas in the final minutes, leading to a 115-112 Raptors win.
