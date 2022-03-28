ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent to MiLB camp

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Brewers reassigned Kelley to their minor-league camp Monday. He's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Kelley
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milb#Phillies#Triple A#Brewers Trevor Kelley
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Spring debut on tap Saturday

Kahnle (elbow) threw his second live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 32-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery in August of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' David Dahl: Set to open season in minors

The Brewers reassigned Dahl to their minor-league camp Monday. Coming off a 2021 campaign in which he slashed .210/.247/.322 over 220 big-league plate appearances with the Rangers, Dahl was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in free agency. Though he was given the chance to compete for a bench job with the big club in spring training, Dahl ultimately wasn't able to make enough of an impression to push his way on to the Opening Day roster. He's expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he'll look to stay healthy and show some semblance of the power/speed combination that once made him a prized prospect in the Rockies system.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits first spring home run

Contreras went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. Contreras is only batting .222 this spring, though his 1.089 OPS is much more impressive. The veteran catcher did not reach a deal with the Cubs before the arbitration deadline earlier this month, so he will have a hearing coming up in the near future. Contreras is under team control through the end of 2022, though Chicago could of course trade him at some point during the season. For now, he profiles as the team's everyday backstop, with Yan Gomes serving in a reserve role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Foster Griffin: Sent to MiLB camp

The Royals reassigned Griffin to minor-league camp Monday, MLB.com reports. Though Griffin drew positive reports at big-league camp this spring, the Royals didn't have an opening for him on their active roster to begin the regular season. He'll likely continue to stretch out and slot into the rotation at Triple-A Omaha in 2022. His lone MLB appearance came during the 2020 season, when he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy