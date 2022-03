The Brewers reassigned Dahl to their minor-league camp Monday. Coming off a 2021 campaign in which he slashed .210/.247/.322 over 220 big-league plate appearances with the Rangers, Dahl was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in free agency. Though he was given the chance to compete for a bench job with the big club in spring training, Dahl ultimately wasn't able to make enough of an impression to push his way on to the Opening Day roster. He's expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he'll look to stay healthy and show some semblance of the power/speed combination that once made him a prized prospect in the Rockies system.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO