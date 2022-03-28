ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith's slap made the 94th Academy Awards the greatest Oscars ever, UFC boss Dana White said

By Alan Dawson
 1 day ago
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

  • Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock during Sunday's Oscars overshadowed the awards ceremony.
  • The UFC boss Dana White loved what he saw, though, and said it was the greatest Oscars ever.
  • Other fighters and managers in combat sports chimed in with their takes, too.

The combat sports industry is used to being center stage when it comes to acts of violence that can be heard around the world.

But on Sunday, Hollywood stole the show, as Will Smith stormed the stage, slapped Chris Rock for telling a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, before screaming, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth," when he returned to his seat.

Smith collected an Oscar for best actor minutes later.

There's been an outcry from some. Writer and director Judd Apatow tweeted, then deleted, a post saying Smith "could have killed" Rock with the slap.

Though Apatow was unamused, the UFC boss Dana White appeared to revel in the chaos.

"Finally there's an Oscar's show worth watching," the fight promoter quipped shortly after the altercation.

"And Chris Rock has a chin," he added, in reference to the comedian's apparent ability to not only absorb the slap but shake it off altogether.

Novice boxer and fight promoter Jake Paul sensed a financial opportunity as he appeared to put forward an offer for the entertainers to compete in a celebrity boxing event.

Paul has been enjoying a unique ascendancy in the combative sports and has been a key figure in the modern-day rise of showbiz boxing .

"Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith's boxing representative asap," the 25-year-old tweeted.

He later said he'd offer $15 million for Smith and $15 million for Chris Rock. "Let's do it in August on my undercard," he added in an apparent reference to Pinkett-Smith's previous affair with the 29-year-old rapper August Alsina.

Elsewhere, the UFC commentator and former champion Michael Bisping lauded Smith as "a fucking legend" and implied in a separate tweet that actions have consequences.

Veteran UFC fighter Al Iaquinta, 34, claimed Rock looked like he was considering roasting Smith for his actions but "held it back." He said: "Man do I wish he hadn't."

MMA manager Jason House, who runs the Iridium Sports Agency that represents numerous pro fighters, said that jokes about medical conditions should be no-go areas.

Rock appeared to make Pinkett-Smith's alopecia the butt of his joke when he said he was looking forward to her role in G.I. Jane 2 — a movie in which the lead actor is bald.

"If someone made a joke about my wife's health condition, a condition she's openly discussed her struggles with, I would do the same thing Will did," said House.

"Enough is enough. Words have consequences."

Smith, meanwhile, returned to the stage for a second time when he accepted his Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie King Richard.

