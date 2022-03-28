ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Penelope Cruz's Chanel gown for the Oscars took 680 hours to make and featured 8,000 embroidered pieces

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BR6KN_0es8Akco00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLMCK_0es8Akco00
Penelope Cruz on the Oscars red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images.

  • Penelope Cruz attended the 2022 Oscars in a custom Chanel gown.
  • The dress had 8,000 embroidered pieces and took 680 hours to make.
  • The halter neckline was fitted with a bow tie in the brand's signature tweed.

Penelope Cruz attended the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday in a custom floor-length Chanel gown , People reports.

The actress, 47, walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a dress with a pleated bubble skirt. The dress had 8,000 embroidered pieces and took 680 hours to make, according to a Chanel press release cited by People. The design was inspired by Chanel's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020/21 collection, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6csV_0es8Akco00
Penelope Cruz.

ABC News via Getty Images.

The halter neckline was fitted with a bow tie created from the brand's signature tweed. Chanel first introduced tweed suits in 1925 and today is best known for its tweed jackets , according to Marie Claire.

Cruz rounded off the look with a Chanel handbag and white gold and diamond rings and earrings, People reports. She wore her hair in loose waves.

The actress has been an ambassador for Chanel since July 2018, according to the brand's website, and she was the face of Chanel's Cruise 2018/19 campaign.

The star was nominated for the Leading Role award for her role as Janis in "Parallel Mothers."

Representatives for Chanel did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

All Eyes Are on Chloë's Leg Slit in This Purple Oscars Dress

Chloë is having a serious leg moment at the 2022 Oscars. On March 27, the "Have Mercy" singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning purple dress with a major leg slit. The one-shoulder dress also featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve on the same arm, adding a dramatic twist to the asymmetric look. Chloë's leg slit on that same side of her dress goes all the way up to her rib cage, as she's fully leaning into the red carpet trend we've seen from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Barbara Palvin, and more as of late.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
POPSUGAR

Venus and Serena Williams Dazzle in Crystal Gowns at the Critics' Choice Awards

Venus Williams and Serena Williams turned the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet into a doubles tournament on Sunday in a set of matching silver dresses that outshone any grand slam trophy. Covered in enough crystals and glitter to coat the entire Fairmont Century Plaza, the tennis pros looked like a style team as they posed for the cameras in matching ensembles that reminded us just how much we love a good twinning moment on the red carpet.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Academy Awards#Wireimage#Getty Images#The Dolby Theatre#Abc News
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We Never Thought We’d See Mini Skirts With High Slits Like This—But Celebs Are Wearing The Trend So Well

Mini skirts are classic items that will never truly go out of style— and were especially all the rage at Fashion Week events this season. High-slit bottom pieces are undeniably trendy among our favorite celebrities as well, from detailing their red carpet gowns to photoshoot looks. Ultimately, combining the two this month—donning a high-slit mini skirt— was an effective style choice that everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Emma Stone to Elsa Hosk recently pulled off, and we’re eager to take a closer look at how each A-lister rocked the trend in ways all their own!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Waves in a Gucci Dress Fit For Poseidon

There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Kristen Stewart Is Incredibly Chic in a Yellow Crop Top and Skirt Set

Kristen Stewart's awards season fashion marathon continued yesterday with the perfect spring crop top and skirt set in San Francisco. Stewart's stylist Tara Swennen shared photos of the Spencer actress posing in the yellow Alessandra Rich ensemble with her hair done up. “Adventures in #SanFran #kristenstewart in #alessandrarich and #christianlouboutin,” Swennen captioned the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan steps out in see-through skirt – and wow!

Michelle Keegan certainly turned heads when she arrived for Vanity Fair's EE Rising Star Party in London on Tuesday evening. The 34-year-old – who has been married to Mark Wright since 2015 – looked picture perfect in a stunning dress that featured a daring see-through skirt. WATCH: Michelle...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Dua Lipa Wore A Printed Mini Skirt With Thigh-High Feathered Boots

Have you heard or, better yet, seen? Mini skirts are everywhere right now. From the Fall 2022 runways to celebrity outfits, the tiny silhouette is a massive trend, and the latest famous face to try on the look is Dua Lipa. The pop star took a break from her Future Nostalgia tour to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a designer couture ensemble that just made its debut, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Elsa Hosk Just Wore The Shortest Crop Top Ever For A Photoshoot—Our Jaws Dropped!

It’s no secret that Elsa Hosk has super-toned abs, as the Swedish supermodel, 33, often shares epic shots of her midriff-baring outfits and swimsuit photos to Instagram. Hosk was just spotted leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles with her fellow model friends Romme Strijd, 26 and Jasmine Tookes, 31. While we loved all three of their outfits, we were instantly drawn to Hosk’s white crop-top-and-patchwork jeans combo—especially with that jacket— it’s effortlessly cool style inspo for spring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

343K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy