Penelope Cruz's Chanel gown for the Oscars took 680 hours to make and featured 8,000 embroidered pieces

Penelope Cruz attended the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday in a custom floor-length Chanel gown , People reports.

The actress, 47, walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a dress with a pleated bubble skirt. The dress had 8,000 embroidered pieces and took 680 hours to make, according to a Chanel press release cited by People. The design was inspired by Chanel's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020/21 collection, according to the outlet.

Penelope Cruz. ABC News via Getty Images.

The halter neckline was fitted with a bow tie created from the brand's signature tweed. Chanel first introduced tweed suits in 1925 and today is best known for its tweed jackets , according to Marie Claire.

Cruz rounded off the look with a Chanel handbag and white gold and diamond rings and earrings, People reports. She wore her hair in loose waves.

The actress has been an ambassador for Chanel since July 2018, according to the brand's website, and she was the face of Chanel's Cruise 2018/19 campaign.

The star was nominated for the Leading Role award for her role as Janis in "Parallel Mothers."

Representatives for Chanel did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.