ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden proposes additional $682 million in aid to Ukraine in his new White House budget request

By Kayla Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279rGh_0es8Ajk500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxllW_0es8Ajk500
A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, on February 27, 2022

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

  • The White House released its FY 2023 budget proposals on Monday.
  • Biden is requesting an additional $682 million in aid for Ukraine as it fights against Russia.
  • The budget is a wish list, and Congress has to pass legislation to enact any spending request.

President Joe Biden has proposed a significant increase in aid to Ukraine as part of his $5.8 trillion budget request to Congress for the upcoming fiscal year as Russia's bombardment of the country shows little sign of slowing.

The White House proposed $682 million in funding for Ukraine under proposals to fund the State Department, US Agency for International Development, and other international efforts for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1.

The White House said the new proposal for Ukraine is an increase of $219 million above what the US sent to that country in the 2021 fiscal year.

The White House said the funds are needed to "to continue to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cyber security issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization, and civil society resilience."

The request comes as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, displacing millions of people and reducing portions of major cities to rubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qdmbi_0es8Ajk500
A dog was wounded by shelling in Boiarka, in the Kyiv Oblast province on March 26, 2022 in Ukraine.

Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"I'm calling for continued investment to forcefully respond to Putin's aggression against Ukraine with US support for Ukraine's economic, humanitarian, and security needs," Biden said in a statement released alongside the 156-page budget plan.

The $682 million in proposed aid comes on the heels of $13.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine that Congress approved as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill in March 2022. That number included $4 billion to assist refugees and $3 billion in military support for the United States European Command. Biden signed the bill into law on March 15.

Congress will consider the requests in Biden's budget proposal but will ultimately decide spending levels for each federal agency. That means a president requesting funds does not necessarily result in Congress making their fiscal wish-list a reality. While there has been bipartisan support for American aid to Ukraine in Congress, Republican opposition and divisions within the Democratic Party have stymied much of Biden's agenda during his first year in office.

In a statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said the funding from Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget was necessary as "America continues to counter Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNBC

If Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine it's a 'game changer' for NATO

Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Bloomberg

Biden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on Ukraine

China’s muted response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hardened views within the Biden administration that President Xi Jinping may be moving closer to supporting Moscow as the conflict continues, according to several people familiar with the matter. Even as the Chinese government publicly voices some support for...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#The White House#Fy 2023#The State Department#Oblast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin ally Chemezov says Russia will be the victor

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Sergei Chemezov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the military operation in Ukraine had prevented an attack on Russia, which he said would emerge victorious from the sanctions imposed by the West. Putin says the "special military operation" is essential to ensure...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

444K+
Followers
27K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy