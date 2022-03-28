ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Road projects impact Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Clay County

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkFZa_0es8AZrh00

As road construction season ramps up, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced or is reminding motorists about several road closures that will impact travel on Kansas City area highways and interstates.

The bridges along U.S. 50 over Chipman Road are being demolished and replaced.

The work started Monday with Phase 1, which will widen the on and off ramps at Chipman Road. The ramps will be intermittently closed during construction.

The off ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to Chipman will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

The on ramp from Chipman road to westbound U.S. 50 will close at 6 a.m. on Wednesday until approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. It may reopen for the weekend.

The on ramp from Chipman Road to eastbound U.S. 50 will close from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, until approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. It may reopen for the weekend.

The off ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to Chipman Road will close at 6 a.m on Wednesday, April 13, until approximately Monday, April 18.

All four ramps will be closed on Monday, April 18, to prepare them for traffic to be diverted during the U.S. 50 closure.

Beginning in mid-April, the U.S. 50 bridge will close for replacement.

Chipman Road will be closed from Murray Road to Blue Parkway from approximately April 18 until mid-July or whenever the bridge construction is complete.

No left turns will be allowed during the period of bridge demolition and construction, but motorists will be able to turn right on Chipman Road.

The project will replace the bridges and add sidewalks on both sides of Chipman Road.

Eastbound U.S. 50 and the ramp from eastbound Interstate 470 to eastbound U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane for merging purposes, which will impact the evening commute.

After the bridge demolition and construction work, the roadways will be resurfaced and accessibility improvements will be made to Chipman Road.

The long-planned lane closure along Interstate 49 in Grandview also arrived this week.

One lane of southbound I-49 was closed Monday morning and will remain closed between Main and 140th streets through Friday. It will reopen from 2 to 6 p.m. each day to ease rush-hour congestion.

The closure is part of a project to add a new on ramp from Main Street as part of the joint I-49 Outer Roads Conversion Project between Grandview and MoDOT, which will convert the outer roads from one-way to two-way traffic.

Finally, in the Northland, MoDOT crews will close a lane along northbound and southbound U.S. 169 between Missouri KK and 200th Street in Clay County this week for pavement repairs.

The work will take place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Wednesday, March 30, until Wednesday, April 6.

There also are a variety of closures in the Downtown Loop associated with the Buck O'Neil Bridge Replacement Project .

