Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe entering draft

Where: Total Mortgage Arena (Bridgeport) Records: UConn (28-5), NC State (32-3) A solid starting five: UConn coach Geno Auriemma has used 11 different starting lineups this season with injuries forcing eight players to miss at least two games or more. With Paige Bueckers back to playing a full load of minutes, the Hall of Fame coach debuted his latest lineup in last weekend’s opening rounds: Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards and Christyn Williams. The five have gone 3-0 with a 43.3 field goal percentage while averaging 27.8 minutes on the court.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO