BOSTON (CBS) — Rich Monsini was heartbroken to hear his cousin was killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston. Fifty-one-year-old demolition worker Peter Monsini, of South Easton, was operating a smaller-sized piece of equipment when the floor came crashing down. “He eats, sleeps, and drinks demolition, that’s his life. He just loved it. He got it from his dad and his brother, it’s in the family. I worked beside him. I would consider Peter to be a demolition expert,” said Rich. Investigators said Peter fell from the ninth floor. Debris could be seen on top of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO