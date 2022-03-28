ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers trade Matt Beaty to Padres for two-way prospect

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10augt_0es88MfR00

The San Diego Padres acquired role player Matt Beaty from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in exchange for two-way prospect River Ryan.

Beaty was designated for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster for Hanser Alberto.

Beaty, 28, hit .270 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 120 games last season for the Dodgers. He led the team with 62 pinch-hit appearances. He played in 21 games at first base, 28 in left field and 20 in right field.

In a corresponding move, the Padres placed left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz on the 60-day injured list to make room for Beaty.

Ryan was drafted by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2021 draft. He was a two-way player at UNC Pembroke and the Dodgers reportedly plan to use him as a pitcher. Ryan hit .308 in 12 games for the Arizona Complex League Padres last season.

As a pitcher at UNC Pembroke, Ryan had a 7-1 record and 2.32 ERA in 35 games (seven starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

48K+

Followers

40K+

Posts

18M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Bradenton Herald

Dodgers: Two LA Players Could be On Trading Block

View the original article to see embedded media. Kenley Jansen's free agency brought about an interesting informational nugget about the Dodgers front office current approach to the roster. In short, the Dodgers, whose team payroll sits above $270M, were, and still are, exploring offloading a contract or two. The Dodgers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Ryan
Person
Hanser Alberto
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa breaks silence on Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave their fans a massive wave of nostalgia when they announced the signing of veteran first baseman Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The three-time MVP secured two World Series titles with the Cardinals, both of which were won alongside legendary manager Tony La Russa, currently the skipper of the Chicago White Sox. La Russa was asked about his former player making his return to where it all started. The White Sox manager reacted the way one might expect, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
MLB
FanSided

Yadier Molina gets Cardinals fans excited about Albert Pujols reunion

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Albert Pujols, future Hall of Famer and team legend, to a short-term deal on Sunday night. Yadier Molina is excited to see him. Pujols’ reunion was far from guaranteed as of just a few weeks ago, with both sides at a stalemate. Yet, the Cardinals legend has an urge to play well into his age-42 season, and return to the club he’s most known for.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Who Will Replace Kenley Jansen As The Dodgers’ Closer?

On the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their signing of Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract, they saw longtime closer Kenley Jansen depart for a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers and Jansen had mutual interest in a reunion, but Freeman’s six-year contract and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Unc Pembroke#Era#Boston Red Sox
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger’s surprising take on Spring Training struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are anxiously monitoring Cody Bellinger during Spring Training, hoping the former NL MVP can return to his past form after struggling the past two seasons. Things haven’t gone well for Bellinger this spring, however, as he’s once again been striking out at unprecedented rates. His strikeout issues haven’t fazed him, though. Addressing the media Tuesday, Bellinger attempted to reassure Dodgers fans, claiming he’s feeling better than his production would suggest, via Bill Plunkett.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Sign Former All-Star Pitcher: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees did not make any high-profile free agent additions this year, and Sunday’s signing certainly doesn’t qualify as one. The Yankees announced this afternoon that they had signed right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training. Once upon a time, this might have been seen as a big deal.
ATLANTA BRAVES
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
NJ.com

UPDATE: Yankees’ latest Luis Severino revelation isn’t good news

UPDATE: The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Severino will throw a bullpen on Tuesday instead of starting against the Blue Jays on regular season because, according to manager Aaron Boone, he’s been experiencing some “general arm soreness. If Severino gets through his Tuesday bullpen feeling better, he’ll make a third and final spring start on Saturday and then make his first regular-season start a week later on April 9 against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy