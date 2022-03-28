ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘American Song Contest’ returns with Ohio in the mix

By Stephanie Thompson
 1 day ago

(NBC) — Week two of “American Song Contest” is on tap Monday night on NBC and viewers will find which of last week’s contestants are moving on to the semi-finals and see a whole new batch of contestants perform.

Last week, the smallest state had the first performer to advance to the semi-finals.

“I did not think that was going to happen,” said Hueston, who is representing Rhode Island. “I was just like ‘Okay! Here we go!’”

Ten other ten acts from the premiere will find out Monday night who is grabbing the other three qualifying spots.

“Felt like I did great and America will let me know,” said Skywalkin, who represents Indiana.

“You’re rooting for yourself, obviously, you want to make it to the next round, but you’re rooting for everybody else too, said Wyoming contestant, Ryan Charles. “It’s great!”

After Monday’s reveal, 11 more artists will take the stage representing states, including New York.

“I have one of the biggest states to represent, so I have a lot of pressure on my back,” said New York contestant, Enisa.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c79DT_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Macy Gray (OH) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjMkf_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Jonah Prill (MT) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AUBA_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Chloe Fredericks (ND) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKz0l_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: ENISA (NY) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVGlt_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Almira Zaky (VA) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOFJ2_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: King Kyote (ME) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017bZa_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Cruz Rock (VI) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFgDo_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Jordan Smith (KY) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA4Bq_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Broderick Jones (KS) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoqpN_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Jocelyn (NE) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDyXJ_0es87ey600
    AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 102 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: courtship. (OR) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
U.S. territories are also in the mix.

“I am representing the Virgin Islands!” said Cruz Rock.

Some acts have name recognition like “Voice” winner Jordan Smith. The Kentuckian is now songwriting too.

“I was able to write a song for Celine Dion!” said Smith. “Which was my biggest accomplishment as a songwriter!”

And Grammy winner Macy Gray is representing Ohio.

“We have our own song, it goes OH-hi-oh,” joked Gray.

For others, it is a big chance to make a name for themselves.

“It’s just in my blood,” said King Kyote of Maine. “I wanna play music and share my music with the world.”

“The contest aspect is cool, but we’re just stoked by music, that’s really it,” said Eli Hirsch, of the band courtship. that represents Oregon.

Viewers will decide if Monday’s songs have the “it” factor.

Watch “American Song Contest” Monday at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of “The Endgame.”

