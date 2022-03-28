Things To Do In Houston This Week, March 28

Ake a break from your mundane work schedule and add in some spontaneity with a show or performance this week at some of the city's most popular destinations. Gourmands will have a ball with the launch of Picos' curated monthly dinner series, and J-Bar-M Barbecue is hosting a Top Chef watch...
After a brief pause at the start of the year, Houston's restaurant scene continues to show strong growth in 2022. The year has gotten off to a promising start with plenty of exciting new restaurants to try. Some of the city's top operators, including James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd...
Owners of Houston’s iconic fried chicken chain Frenchy’s Chicken have been planning for a new location for decades, and this spring, they’ll finally open the restaurant they’ve always dreamed of. King Creuzot, who took the helm of Frenchy’s enterprise in 1989, said the new location at...
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
As Texas was riddled with tornado reports the night of Monday, March 21, social media documented the harrowing scenes. Storm chasers shared their content, including a now viral video showing a 2-ton truck being tossed around by a tornado in Elgin and then driving off as if nothing happened. Storm...
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
Sorry gang, but Lubbock can be kind of gross. Yes, we're dealing with the gross, dirty, diseased, and junky version of "nasty" here. What's amazing is that Lubbock tends to look kind of clean, but that's an illusion. What really happens here is everything is blown into certain places or runs off into the buffalo wallows. Then there are the people who won't wrap that rascal or wash their hands after dropping a deuce.
Texans will do anything for a Whataburger. So we totally get why Matthew McConaughey pretended to be his brother to keep it all low key in the drive thru. The incident happened in 2019 in San Angelo, Texas, which is a 200-mile drive from McConaughey’s home in Austin. Nobody...
There always seems to be a focus on the billionaires of Austin, Dallas, and Houston, but it should be remembered that San Antonio is home to many successful people. I thought we should shine the spotlight back on San Antonio and look at two men who have made it big in the Alamo City.
As Denver heads full-on into spring, the cultural calendar is in full bloom. Boulder Arts Week has started, and markets are popping up all over Denver. Keep reading for five of the best free events in town this weekend:. Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Hangar,...
Mochinut held a soft opening March 26 at its new Richardson location. The store will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400, Richardson, in the Richland Village shopping center. The restaurant specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean rice flour hot dogs, according to its website. Mochinut has locations across the country, including in Plano, San Marcos, San Antonio and other Texas cities. 945-899-4202. www.mochinut.com.
One of Houston’s premier charitable foundations has provided a local nonprofit with a game-changing donation that will allow it to feed more Houstonians in need. The Kinder Foundation has contributed $1.315 million to Lucille’s 1913, a 501(c)3 started by Lucille’s Hospitality Group founder Chris Williams that fights food insecurity in Houston. Founded in 2020, the organization has served 400,000 meals to residents in neighborhoods such as Sunnyside, Acres Homes, Fifth Ward, and Third Ward. Williams has received national acclaim for Lucille’s 1913, including a Heads of the Table award from Bon Appetit, an appearance on Top Chef, and a James Beard Award finalist nomination for Outstanding Restaurateur.
Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. Friday, 3/18 to Sunday, 3/27: An excuse to eat our way around Dearborn? Mmmm, yes please. This year’s Dearborn Restaurant Week features more than 30 businesses that are offering special discounted “meal deals.” Many of our faves are in on it, including Sheeba Restaurant East (and West), La Pita, Brome Modern Eatery, and Avenue Brunch House. You’ve got a whole week to try them all. —Randiah Camille Green.
Are you a true crime aficionado? Are you fascinated by sadistic serial killers? Do you want to know about the darker side of Texas history? Listed below are five of the goriest, most chilling real-life murders in the Lone Star State and beyond.
HOUSTON - PJ Haggerty is the newest member of an elite club - a Guy V. Lewis Award Winner. On Tuesday, the Crosby High School senior and TCU-signee was named the 11th winner of the Guy V. Lewis Award, which is named after the legendary University of Houston coach. "It...
