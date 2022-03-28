Ohio city FFs, EMTs, paramedics will receive $1K in ‘hero pay’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

newsnet5

Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams

COLUMBUS — The mayor of Ohio's capital and largest city has announced a plan to spend nearly $19 million on upgraded police body-worn and in-cruiser cameras. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes more than 2,100 body-worn cameras and 450 in-car cameras. The cameras,...
COLUMBUS, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

Man dies in head-on collision with Ohio apparatus

LORAIN, Ohio — A man died in a head-on collision involving a Lorain Fire Department fire truck on Sunday afternoon, the Morning Journal reported. The civilian, who was driving a sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two firefighters in the truck, which was running siren and...
LORAIN, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Ohio City, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
FireRescue1

All 23 Mich. city volunteer FFs quit at city council meeting

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A group of 23 volunteer firefighters quit en masse at a Monday night Charlotte City Council meeting after accusing board members of gatekeeping resources from the fire department, WLNS 6 reported. According to a designated spokesperson for the firefighters, the group claims the council is unsupportive...
CHARLOTTE, MI
FireRescue1

Video: 20+ pileup in Pa.; tanker truck reportedly on fire

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More than 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on Pennsylvania's I-81 between Exit 116 and 119, the Lebanon Daily Voice reported. A tanker truck is reportedly on fire. Fire and EMS crews from area agencies are on scene, Patch.com reported. All lanes of traffic...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

911th Airlift Wing Reservist From Allegheny County Dies In Crash In Ohio

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reservist assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing died this weekend in a crash in Ohio. Lt. Col. John “Jacob” Predis, 42, died Sunday in the crash near Shalersville, according to a release from the Pittsburgh Air Force Reserve Station. The Sewickley man was the assistant director of operations with the 758th Airlift Squadron, and he served in the United States Air Force for 19 years. Service arrangements will be through Schellhaas Funeral Home in Sewickley. “Jacob was an integral part of the flying squadron,” said Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, in the release. “He was a loving husband and father to his family and a faithful friend to all who knew him. His positive attitude and leadership style will be surely missed.” The wing said Predis had many awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters. Police are investigating the crash.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

Texas city reportedly overpaid its FFs, police officers for a decade

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth has overpaid some of its firefighters and police officers over the past decade. The city made arrangements with the police officers union to recover the money it overpaid employees. With the fire department, the city has been deducting $50 from paychecks, a move that the union is fighting, arguing it should wait until a new payroll system is in place.
FORT WORTH, TX
FireRescue1

Firefighter Paramedic

$The salary range for 2022 is $51,595 - $77,243 annual. The Oshkosh Fire Department is seeking to establish an eligibility list for open positions of Firefighter (Entry Level and Lateral). All candidates must have completed the FireTEAM exam as well as the CPAT in the last year to be considered...
OSHKOSH, WI
FireRescue1

Texas paramedic, FFs rescue baby from house fire

AMARILLO, Texas — Crews from the Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Medical Specialists worked together to rescue a 16-month-old child from a house fire Thursday morning, KVII reported. “They broke out a window, so the paramedic stuck his head in the window to try to find the child and...
AMARILLO, TX
FireRescue1

‘Hard to watch’: Recruits say instructors yelled at Morse while he lay unconscious

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Shocking details have emerged in the case of Peyton Morse, a Watertown firefighter who became unconscious while training at the state’s fire academy. Morse, 21, a volunteer firefighter who had served as assistant chief of the LaFargeville Fire Department, reportedly suffered a medical emergency at the academy on March 3, 2021, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died nine days later.
WATERTOWN, NY
10TV

COLUMBUS, OH
Politics
FireRescue1

2 arrested in shooting of N.C. fire chief

Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt was eating lunch with firefighters at a local restaurant; another man was shot while leaving — UPDATE at 9:58 a.m., March 27. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested two men in connection with the shooting of a fire chief and another man, WGHP reported.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FireRescue1

Colo. college to open 'simulation city training space' for fire, EMS, police students

WINDSOR, Colo. — Aims Community College officials on Tuesday broke ground for a new academic building and simulation city training yard at the Windsor campus. The college has outgrown the space at its Windsor campus, home to the Automotive & Technology Center and the Public Safety Institute, since its opening in 2010 at 1130 Southgate Drive.
WINDSOR, CO
FireRescue1

Ohio firefighter dies after cancer battle

BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A longtime Bloom Township firefighter has died after a battle with cancer. Lt. Andy Nunley, who served with the department for more than 23 years, was diagnosed in January and died on March 25, stunning his fellow firefighters. “Andy was an integral part of our...
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

Who are you allowing to drive your fire apparatus?

In this episode of “What’s YOUR Problem?” Chief Goldfeder tackles the following question:. "How do you justify letting people drive apparatus to calls without proper courses like pump and EMS?" Check out Goldfeder’s response. Do you have a question for Chief Goldfeder? Email editor@firerescue1.com or submit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireRescue1

Air Vacuum Corporation celebrates its 28th Anniversary on the 28th

DOVER, N.H., – Air Vacuum Corporation is celebrating its 28th Anniversary today, the 28th of March. Since installing the first AIRVAC® 911 System more than a quarter of a century ago, the team has been protecting first responders worldwide by reducing their exposure to hazardous gases and particulate with proven technology.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

What Drivers in Ohio are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 – up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors – the most important of which is […]
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

The acceptance of conflict: 30,000 different ways of running our fire departments

If we can’t decide what’s best for the fire service, then someone else will decide for us — In a recent presentation to a corporate group looking to help reach fire departments, I discussed the nearly 30,000 fire departments across the United States with their 30,000 ways of doing business – a situation that drives much of our internal fire service strife.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSYX ABC6

Deal finally done for City of Columbus employees to receive Hero Pay after over 240 days

Over 240 days have gone by since Columbus City Council voted unanimously to give city workers "Hero Pay" for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, after a meeting with the mayor's office, the city administration struck a deal with city workers including the firefighter's union to give $1,000 as 'Hero Pay" and an additional $500 to employees who were fully vaccinated. The money is supported by the American Rescue Fund.
COLUMBUS, OH

