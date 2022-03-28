Waydoo launches the world's lightest, smallest underwater scooter: the Subnado

Invest in a versatile companion that unlocks pro-level photography and videography: the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones. Compatible with all iPhones, this photography accessory delivers super-smooth videos and flawless footage. In fact, the ShotGuides feature provides creative tips, enabling you to achieve stunning shots in all environments. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal also offers intelligent shooting modes, including Panorama, Timelapse, Story Mode, DynamicZoom, CloneMe Pano, SpinsShot, and Slow Motion. In particular, StoryMode lets you choose a template and follow prompts to create an enticing short video, even if you’re new to shooting. Furthermore, this gimbal for iPhones boasts a foldable, lightweight design that’s perfect for photography on the go. Overall, fitting in the palm of your hand, it’s easy to use and store. All the while, the built-in extension rod lets you include more friends in a selfie.
