Top 16 Reba McEntire Songs

 1 day ago
Reba—one of the few artists we know by one name only—is celebrating a birthday on March 28. The 67-year old singer has had a career that spans 6 decades, from her debut single, “I Don’t Want to Be a One Night Stand” in 1976, to her most recent re-release of “Does He Love You” (featuring Dolly Parton) in 2021.

Throughout her career, Reba has garnered 25 No. 1 hits and sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including Read My Mind (1994), What If It’s You (1996), and If You See Him (1998). She also began acting with her first role for the movie Tremors in 1990, and a Broadway run as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun followed by her own WB television series Reba, for six seasons.

With a career like Reba’s, it was no small feat to narrow the list down to our 16 favorites, but after a long hard look we came up with the songs that top our list.

In honor of Reba’s 67th birthday, here are the Top 16 Songs.

16. “How Blue”

15. “I’m a Survivor”

14. “Consider Me Gone”

13. “Take It Back”

12. “You Lie”

11. “Why Haven’t I Heard From You”

10. “For My Broken Heart”

9. “Somebody Should Leave”

8. “The Heart Won’t Lie” (with Vince Gill)

7. “Whoever’s in New England”

6. “The Greatest Man I Never Knew”

5. “Little Rock”

4. “She Thinks His Name Was John”

3. “Is There Life Out There”

2. “Does He Love You”

1. “Fancy”

