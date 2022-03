A body discovered in the Little Androscoggin River in Auburn on Monday is believed to be that of a Naples man who went missing on Christmas Eve. Auburn Police responded to a report just after noon time of a body in the river near the Barker Mill Dam. Police say dam workers spotted the body near one of the sluice gates. Auburn Fire and Rescue personnel were able to remove the body from the dam area.

