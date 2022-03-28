ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars Leaving Bob Saget Out Of The “In Memoriam” Feature Might Be The Craziest Thing That Happened Last Night

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNxMy_0es851ki00
James Lemke Jr/WireImage via Getty Images

What. A. Night.

To be honest, I couldn’t care less about what happens at the Oscars, but by God, sign me up for the insane Hollywood drama… I’m here for it.

Of course, the big news last night at the 94th Annual Academy Awards was when Will Smith slapped the hell out of Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss… and then WON an award.

But it might not be the craziest thing all night.

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was oddly left out of the “In Memoriam” segment of the show, which pays tribute to all of the individuals who passed away over the past year. The Full House star and comedian passed away back in January.

Saget was a Student Academy Award winner himself, winning back in 1977 for his black-and-white documentary, “Through Adam’s Eyes.”

People also pointed out the fact that other stars who passed away last year, like actor Ed Asner, Norm MacDonald, actor and musician Meat Loaf, and actor-director Robert Downey Sr., were also left out of the Memoriam, according to the New York Post.

However, actors Sidney Pointer and Betty White were both named.

Needless to say, Twitter took notice of Saget’s strange omission and they were PISSED:

