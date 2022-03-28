ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweeping Omaha: Arsenii Sergeev joins elite group as Tri-City Storm maintains lead

Kearney Hub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Omaha Lancers with a 4-1 win Saturday night at the Viaero Center. Cole O’Hara, Tanner Adams, Ilya Nikolaev and Lleyton Roed netted goals for the Storm and Arsenii Sergeev recorded his team record-tying 26th win in...

kearneyhub.com

