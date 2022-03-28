Sweeping Omaha: Arsenii Sergeev joins elite group as Tri-City Storm maintains lead

The Broken Bow boys golf team began its season last week. After winning their dual against Gothenburg last Thursday (3/24) to start the season, the team battled through cold and windy conditions at River’s Edge golf course in North Platte as they competed in their first invite of the year last Friday (3/25). Broken Bow placed tenth overall as a team finishing with a 382 team score. The Invite was won by Scottsbluff with a 338 team score. Brayden Schram of Hastings had the low individual round of the day with a 79. Broken Bow was led by Zach Gaffney who had a team low 91 and finished just outside the top 20. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included Nathan Reynolds 96, Carsten Fox 97, JR Schaaf 98, and Austin Harvey 115. Broken Bow is scheduled to travel to Holdrege today for a triangular with the Dusters and Cozad.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO